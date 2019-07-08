What Do ‘Brightening’ Products Actually Do?

you beauty

08 Jul 2019 · 20 minutes

What Do ‘Brightening’ Products Actually Do?
Back
play Episode

The term brightening gets thrown around a lot in the skincare world, but what do brightening beauty products actually do for your skin?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how brightening skincare products can make your skin look glowy AF, and how to use them if you love some fake tan.

Plus Leigh shares how you can help stop your skin from breaking out into sore, red pimples after you've had a brow wax.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly brings a savey that will save you this winter. And... you can buy it using the spare change you find in your bag.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Kelly’s Savey: Carmex Lip Balm Jar, $5.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60863/carmex-lip-balm-jar-7-5g

Kelly’s Spendy: Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau De Parfum 50ml, $340.
https://shopstyle.it/l/5ti2 

Leigh’s Savey: Innisfree Skinny Brow Pencil, $12.
http://www.innisfree.com/au/en/product/productView.do?prdSeq=25965&catCd01=UB 

Leigh’s Spendy: Beaute Pacifique Submersive Serum Paradoxe, $113.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Love Beauty & Planet

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???