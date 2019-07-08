What Do ‘Brightening’ Products Actually Do?

The term brightening gets thrown around a lot in the skincare world, but what do brightening beauty products actually do for your skin?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how brightening skincare products can make your skin look glowy AF, and how to use them if you love some fake tan.

Plus Leigh shares how you can help stop your skin from breaking out into sore, red pimples after you've had a brow wax.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly brings a savey that will save you this winter. And... you can buy it using the spare change you find in your bag.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Kelly’s Savey: Carmex Lip Balm Jar, $5.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60863/carmex-lip-balm-jar-7-5g

Kelly’s Spendy: Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau De Parfum 50ml, $340.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5ti2

Leigh’s Savey: Innisfree Skinny Brow Pencil, $12.

http://www.innisfree.com/au/en/product/productView.do?prdSeq=25965&catCd01=UB

Leigh’s Spendy: Beaute Pacifique Submersive Serum Paradoxe, $113.

