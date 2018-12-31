BONUS: How To Build Your New Year Beauty Regime

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

The New Year is all about a refresh and it's the same with your beauty routine so, Kelly and Leigh are here to help!

Leigh shares the products that should be included in any basic, daily skin care routine and the little tips and tricks to fitting them all in your bathroom!

Plus Kelly chats about protecting her hair in summer and the best products to help keep it shiny and healthy.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Leigh reveals the cheap natural deodorant she's been using for years while Kel's discovered a genius facial pad that rejuvenates your skin.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/