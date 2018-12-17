BONUS: All Your Summer Beauty Dramas Fixed

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/no-more-sweat-chemist-warehouse/

Sweaty pits are unavoidable in the heat, so Kelly and Leigh share the best ways to enjoy summer, minus having to worry about....moisture.

Plus what does SPF even mean? Leigh explains the best sunscreens to use this summer. Plus, does a base tan help protect your skin in the sun?

In our Spendy Savey segment Kelly shares her favourite way to get glowy skin and sun protection all in the one product. And Leigh reveals her favourite summer scent.

