The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

you beauty

a day ago · 17 minutes

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers
Back
play Episode

Hey Youbies if you’re after a distraction from the news, Leigh and Kelly have some delightful and helpful beauty chat.

In this episode, the girls discuss the benefits of brushing your hair and why natural oils are so good for your hair and scalp.

Plus, they recommend a bunch of budget-friendly moisturisers that are safe to use on yourself and the kids (think of the cost per use!)

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly shares her favourite soap (yes an actual bar) that smells like a treat and is “a little bit exfoliating without being ouch”.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Mason Pearson Hairbrushes.

https://www.hairhousewarehouse.com.au/Brands/mason-pearson

EGO QV Moisturising Cream, $19.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/ego-qv-cream-500-g

Enya Sorbolene Lotion, $4.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/54695/enya-sorbolene-lotion-1-litre 

Redwin Sorbolene Restoring Moisturiser, $6.

https://www.bigw.com.au/product/redwin-sorbolene-restoring-moisturiser-1l/p/12836/

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion, $12.99.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/200345/vaseline-intensive-care-body-lotion-deep-restore

Leigh Savey: Rimmel Scandal’Eyes Volume On Demand Mascara, $18.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/98324/rimmel-volume-on-demand-mascara-black

Kelly Savey: Palmer’s Coconut Oil Soap, $4.99.

https://www.palmersaustralia.com/products/bath/coconut-oil-soap/

Leigh Spendy: Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lip Oil-Serum, $48.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/est-233e-lauder-pure-color-envy-nighttime-rescue-lip-oil-serum

Kelly Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $125.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/charlottes-magic-cream

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Andalou Naturals, the new generation of high performance, natural skincare. #feelthetingle today.

More Episodes

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  a day ago

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  6 days ago

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

30 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

26 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

16 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

27 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

18 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

30 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

16 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

18 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty

16 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

15 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

24 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???