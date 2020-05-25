Search

Why Blue Tansy Oil Is Worth Obsessing Over

Kelly and Leigh are back in the studio and super excited to see each other (socially-distanced of course).

In this episode, the pair discuss the most controversial cream in the beauty world: eye cream. Do you really need a special product for under your eyes or can you just apply your skincare? 

Plus, what is Blue Tansy Oil and what does it do? Leigh explains all.

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh spills on a new rose micellar water that rivals her absolute fave (and that’s saying a lot).

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

You can read more about our favourite eye cream recommendations here: https://mamamia.com.au/best-eye-cream-australia/

Savey

Spendy

  • Leigh - Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light, $125. (Available in June)
  • Kelly - Allies of Skin 1A Retinol & Peptides Overnight Mask, $151. https://bit.ly/2AftjdM 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Beauty for your skin and from within.

Why Blue Tansy Oil Is Worth Obsessing Over

