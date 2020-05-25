Why Blue Tansy Oil Is Worth Obsessing Over

Kelly and Leigh are back in the studio and super excited to see each other (socially-distanced of course).
In this episode, the pair discuss the most controversial cream in the beauty world: eye cream. Do you really need a special product for under your eyes or can you just apply your skincare?
Plus, what is Blue Tansy Oil and what does it do? Leigh explains all.
And in Spendy Savey, Leigh spills on a new rose micellar water that rivals her absolute fave (and that’s saying a lot).
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment, $50. https://bit.ly/2M65CHu
- Beauté Pacifique Puffy Eye Gel, $99. https://bit.ly/2AiJV4i
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel Cream, $19.99 https://bit.ly/2ZLVMm5
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Treatment, $50. https://bit.ly/3gzRtQY
- Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips, $49. https://bit.ly/3dphfFi
- Herbivore Botanicals Organic Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask, USD$48, https://bit.ly/3ceFpRM
You can read more about our favourite eye cream recommendations here: https://mamamia.com.au/best-eye-cream-australia/
Savey
- Leigh - Garnier Micellar Rose Water Clean & Glow, $13.95. https://bit.ly/3dffWZx
- Kelly - Barry M Concealer Palette, $14.95. https://bit.ly/36FTGpj
Spendy
- Leigh - Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light, $125. (Available in June)
- Kelly - Allies of Skin 1A Retinol & Peptides Overnight Mask, $151. https://bit.ly/2AftjdM
