Your Beauty Travel Essentials For A Summer Holiday

The winter weather means it's the perfect time to get on a plane and go somewhere sunny! Leigh and Kelly reveal which products are best to take on holidays so you'll have everything you need without carrying overweight luggage.

Plus what the heck is an acid mantle and how can you keep yourself from damaging it.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kel recommends some cheap facial wipes that remove your makeup and are great on sensitive skin!

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Leigh's Spendy: Too Faced Dew You Fresh Glow Luminous Face Primer, $52.

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/dew-you-fresh-glow-luminous-face-primer/V-037266.html

Leigh's Savey: Lanolips Lip Water, $23.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/lanolips-lip-water/v/default

Kelly's Spendy: Ofra Glow Up Highlighter Palette, $53.

https://www.beautybay.com/p/ofra/glow-up-palette/?ctyid=au&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIyMXwkpC44wIVmYRwCh3oPgayEAQYASABEgLcWvD_BwE

Kelly's Savey: Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes, $14.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/sheamoisture-african-black-soap-clarifying-facial-wipes-30-wipes?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIs-fUtpC44wIVRiUrCh2hXAdXEAYYASABEgIsUvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

