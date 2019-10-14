What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

14 Oct 2019 · 22 minutes

When it comes to acne, managing breakouts is only half the battle. The other half is acne scarring, so fun.

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly discuss what you can do about post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (i.e. discoloured spots and scars left behind by acne). Plus, is banana powder still a thing and what does it actually do?

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy shares the silk sleeping cap that’s changed her hair.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $200.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-serum.html

Skinstitut - https://www.skinstitut.com/

Paula’s Choice - https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/ 

Alpha H - https://alpha-h.com/ 

Murad - https://www.murad.com.au/ 

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power Cream, $138.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kate-somerville/-retinol-vita-c-power-cream/I-036034.html

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, $73.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/ambient-lighting-powder/V-016172.html

Laura Mercier Powder Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $60.

https://www.mecca.com.au/laura-mercier/translucent-loose-setting-powder/V-037040.html

Australis Banana Powder, $15.95.

https://www.australiscosmetics.com.au/banana-powder

Amy’s Spendy: Strands of Silk Silk Sleeping Cap, $44.

https://www.strandsofsilk.com.au/product/silk-sleeping-cap-stone/

Kelly’s Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue, $90.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-eye-rescue-eye-cream

Amy’s Savey: Australis Fresh & Flawless Full Coverage Foundation, $19.95.

https://www.australiscosmetics.com.au/fresh-flawless-full-coverage-foundation

You can read Amy’s 7 foundations in 7 days story here:

https://mamamia.com.au/best-foundation-2019/

Kelly’s Savey: VS Sassoon Frizz Defense Straightening Brush, $69.95.

https://www.vssassoon.com.au/women/products/straighteners/frizz-defense-straightening-brush

You can read Amy’s review on the VS Sassoon Frizz Defense Brush here:

https://mamamia.com.au/best-straightening-brush/

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lama Zakharia

With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan. 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

