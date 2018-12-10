Are Lash Lifts A Good Idea & How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

https://mamamia.com.au/how-to-get-rid-of-ingrown-hairs/

Do you want beautiful curly lashes but you can't be bothered getting the eyelash curler out every day? Leigh and Kelly talk about eyelash lifts and whether they're a good idea.

Plus, is there any way to get rid of those annoying bumps and ingrown hairs you get when you wax your bikini line? Or is the only answer laser hair removal?

And in our Spendy/ Savey segment Leigh shares the cult product you can use to wash your makeup up brushes and even your pets!

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachel Corbett

