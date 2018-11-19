Are Dermal Rollers Safe & When Should I Wash My Makeup Brushes?

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

At-home dermal rollers seem to be having a moment right now, but can they cause harm?

Leigh shares the best and safest way to use them.



Plus how often should you be washing your makeup brushes?



And in our Spendy/Savey segment Kelly chats her favourite cheap lashes.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

