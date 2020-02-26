Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin
If you’re a reality TV fan, Angie Kent needs no introduction… but here’s one anyway.

After getting her start in front of the camera on Gogglebox, Angie went to the jungle for I’m A Celeb, found a boyfriend on The Bachelorette and most recently, danced her heart out on Dancing with the Stars

In this episode, Angie chats to Amy about her experience with acne, scarring and pigmentation, and why she always does her brows before leaving the house.

Plus, she shares her favourite cheap and cheerful makeup buys, including ones she found through collaborating with supermarket beauty brand MCoBeauty.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

aGlo Finishing Salon.

https://aglo.com.au/

Anita East Medispa.

https://www.anitaeast.com.au/ 

The Medispa by Matty.

https://www.mattysamaei.com/medispa/

MCoBeauty Mineral Powder Shine Free Foundation, $15.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/64215/mcobeauty-mineral-powder-shine-free-foundation-classic-ivory

Nude By Nature Virgin Blush, $19.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nude-by-nature-virgin-blush-1-ea

Laura Mercier Bronzer & Highlighters.

https://www.lauramercier.com/makeup/face/highlighter-bronzer/

MCoBeauty Highlight & Glow Stick in Champagne, $14.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816687/mcobeauty-highlight-glow-stick-champagne

McoBeauty Waterproof Full Lash Mascara, $17.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/691800/mcobeauty-full-lash-mascara-waterproof 

MAC Cosmetics Lipsticks.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/products/13854/Products/Makeup/Lips/Lipstick

MCoBeauty Rose Lip Balm, $10. 

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/12843/mcobeauty-rose-lip-balm

MCoBeauty Pout Gloss by Sophie Monk, $12.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/63914/mcobeauty-sophie-monk-pout-gloss-wonder-casablanca-shade-

ModelCo Tan Mousse, $25.

https://modelco.com/modelco-tan-mousse

The Witch Apprentice.

https://thewitchapprentice.com.au/

Dior Addict EDP, $165.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/dior-addict-addict-edp-edp-spray-50-ml?size=50ml

Olaplex.

https://olaplex.com.au/

Eleven Australia.

https://elevenaustralia.com/

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, $63.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/it-cosmetics/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-cream-spf50.html

Spendy: Marc Jacobs Beauty Lash Primer, $41.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-velvet-prime-epic-lash-primer/v/default

&

Marc Jacobs Beauty Mascara, $41.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-velvet-prime-epic-lash-primer/v/default

Savey: L’oreal Paris Eyebrow Product.

https://www.priceline.com.au/search/?cat=8&q=l%27oreal+paris

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Angie Kent

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

