The Products Amy Sheppard Uses To Help Her Adult Acne

If you’ve heard of the band Sheppard or their OG hit song ‘Geronimo’, then you’ve heard of Amy Sheppard.

Amy is one of the lead singers in the Aussie band and her bright blue hair is instantly recognisable, but before getting into music, Amy was also a Napoleon Perdis makeup artist.

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy shares her adult acne struggles and the products that have helped the most. She also tells host Amy how she keeps her makeup from sweating off when she’s performing on stage.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy gave us a hot tip about a little-known bargain beauty website.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Amy Sheppard

Producer: Rachael Hart

