The Products Amy Sheppard Uses To Help Her Adult Acne

28 Aug 2019 · 17 minutes

If you’ve heard of the band Sheppard or their OG hit song ‘Geronimo’, then you’ve heard of Amy Sheppard.

Amy is one of the lead singers in the Aussie band and her bright blue hair is instantly recognisable, but before getting into music, Amy was also a Napoleon Perdis makeup artist.

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy shares her adult acne struggles and the products that have helped the most. She also tells host Amy how she keeps her makeup from sweating off when she’s performing on stage.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy gave us a hot tip about a little-known bargain beauty website.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Aspect Gentle Clean Facial Cleanser, $55.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-gentle-clean-facial-cleanser.html

Eve Lom Radiance Transforming Mask, $128.
https://www.mecca.com.au/eve-lom/radiance-transforming-mask/I-034227.html?

Esmi Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum, $65.
https://www.esmi.com.au/esmi-hydrate-serum.html

KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil, $80.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-noni-glow-face-oil/v/30ml

La Roche-Posay Uvidea BB Cream, $35.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/la-roche-posay/la-roche-posay-bb-cream.html

Napoleon Perdis Stroke of Genius: Liquid Cashmere Foundation SPF20, $60.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/napoleon-perdis/napoleon-perdis-stroke-of-genius-liquid-cashmere-foundation-spf20.html?

Napoleon Perdis Pro Palette Concealer, $60.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/napoleon-perdis/napoleon-perdis-pro-palette-concealer.html?

TOO FACED Better Than Sex Mascara, $37.
https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/better-than-sex-mascara/V-016521.html

Sephora Collection Long Lasting Eyeliner, $18.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-long-lasting-eyeliner-high-precision-brush/v/01-noir-black

CARMEX Watermelon Moisturising Lip Balm, $5.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/carmex-watermelon-moisturising-lip-balm-7-5-g

NAK hair care products.
https://nakhair.com.au/products

Amy’s Spendy: Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, 100ml for $260.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/-197197390--1?size=100ml

Amy’s Savey: shopping on Crush Cosmetics.
https://www.crushcosmetics.com.au/

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Amy Sheppard

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Schwarzkopf

