The $4 Micellar Water This Makeup Artist Swears By

Today’s guest, Amelia Singson, is a Sydney-based makeup artist, beauty educator and skincare enthusiast.

In this episode, Amelia describes her favourite skincare products for plump, juicy skin. It’s basically ASMR for skincare and makeup lovers.

Plus, she shares a tale of how she managed to save her over-plucked brows and turn them into fluffy brow goals.

And in Spendy Savey, Amelia tells us about an absolute bargain micellar water that’ll take your eye makeup off in an instant.

Oh... and her Instagram is the stuff beauty dreams are made of. Go follow her here: https://www.instagram.com/ameliasingson/

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Good Molecules Instant Cleansing Balm, USD$15. https://bit.ly/3fzaHoe

Summer Fridays Super Amino Gel Cleanser, $61. https://bit.ly/3ebenfF

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $62. https://bit.ly/3f2Kf6o

Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $150. https://bit.ly/3hAUhxG

Avene Revitalising Nourishing Cream, $63.95. https://bit.ly/2UQGFVg

La Mer Crème de la Mer, $665. https://bit.ly/3d7ZbyN

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, $47. https://bit.ly/2Y6L0Wk

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturiser, $41. https://bit.ly/37AAYQs

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Primer, $99. https://bit.ly/3d7uiKL

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-In-One Glow Foundation, $81. https://bit.ly/3hD4TMk

Make Up For Ever Reboot Foundation, $67. https://bit.ly/37BMtqJ

MAC Cosmetics Face and Body Foundation, $54. https://bit.ly/2Y979TT

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100. https://bit.ly/2YGya0a

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $66. https://bit.ly/2N14Fki

Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam, USD$18, https://www.glossier.com/products/cloud-paint

Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer in Saddle, $51. https://bit.ly/3frqZiY

Sephora Collection Glow Stick in Sunrise Shimmer, USD$8. https://seph.me/3ec9HX1

MAC Cosmetics Teddy Kohl Eyeliner (Discontinued).

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $45. https://bit.ly/2YGyn3s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $43. https://bit.ly/2AI4TKw

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $45. https://bit.ly/3fxp7p3

Benefit Cosmetics 24 Hour Brow Setter, $45. https://bit.ly/3e4zvnX

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Minty, $14.95. https://bit.ly/2UTvISZ

Kiehl’s Crème de Corps, $79. https://bit.ly/3fxcCKi

Byredo Pulp EDP, $332. https://bit.ly/2UR7NU8

Urbane Mess Wax Pomade, $8. https://bit.ly/3d9qYib

Batiste Bare Natural & Light Dry Shampoo, $10.50. https://bit.ly/37DRbUQ

Summer Fridays Super Amino Gel Cleanser, $61. https://bit.ly/3ebenfF

Savey

Voeu Micellar Water, $4. https://bit.ly/2UQQwKV

Spendy

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, $130. https://bit.ly/3d8Utkj

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Amelia Singson

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by the new Colgate Optic White Overnight Treatment Pen. For easy and effective whitening whilst you sleep.