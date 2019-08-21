Alex Fevola Swears By This $160 Skincare Serum

Alex Fevola has been working in the beauty industry and walking red carpets alongside husband, former AFL player Brendon Fevola, for years. Now, she's created her own beauty business, Runway Room.

In this episode of You Beauty, Alex shares her very exxy skincare routine, which includes a luxe $170 serum.

Plus, she chats about the body care product she’s in love with thanks to her daughter.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Alex gives us her favourite cheap AF cleanser.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Cosmedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser, $72.

Rationale Catalyst Serum, $160.

Rationale DNA Night Cream, $192.

Runway Room Mineral Loose Powder, $49.95.

Runway Room Face Base Foundation, $49.95.

Runway Room Glow Palette, $65.

Runway Room Power Lash Mascara, $39.95.

Runway Room Lip Prep, $19.95.

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse, $29.95.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $69.

Lancome Poeme Eau De Parfum 30ml, $79.99.

Chanel Chance Eau de Toilette Spray, $135.

Olaplex Take Home Treatment Kit, $124.85.

Mr Smith Haircare.

Alex’s Spendy: A Rationale facial, from $210.

Alex’s Savey: Garnier Micellar Water, $13.95.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Alex Fevola

Producer: Rachael Hart

