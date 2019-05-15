Kate Morris' Savey Product That Has Over 10 Uses

15 May 2019 · 23 minutes

The Adore Beauty warehouse is every beauty fanatic's dream and Kate Morris is the brain behind it all.

In this episode Leigh forces Kate to nominate her favourite beauty products and shares which foundation she uses for which occasion (yes, she has a foundation wardrobe).

Plus, she shares she's figured out the best products to use for a flawless nude lip and in our Spendy Savey segment she reveals the affordable product which has 101 uses... Almost.

All the products mentioned in this episode are listed below

Aspect Purastat 5 Cleanser, $60.50.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-purastat-5-cleanser.html

Clinique Take The Day Of Cleansing Balm, $55.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3lez

Aspect Fruit Enzyme Mask, $59.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-fruit-enzyme-mask.html

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $192.60.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-serum.html

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Sunscreen, $45.

https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/all/products/supreme-screen-spf-50-hydrating-facial-sunscreen

Medik8 R-Retinoate Youth Activating Cream, $298.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/medik8/medik8-r-retinoate-youth-activating-cream-50ml.html

Cosmedix Emulsion Intense Hydrator, $118.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/cosmedix/cosmedix-emulsion-intense-hydrator.html

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3lgb

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Foundation, $67.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/make-up-for-ever/make-up-for-ever-ultra-hd-foundation.html

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, $60.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3lha

Clarins Instant Light Brush-On Perfector, $44.

https://www.clarins.com.au/instant-light-brush-on-perfector/C050105005.html

Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Shocking, $57.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3lim

Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss in Petal, $47.

https://www.bobbibrown.com.au/product/2342/18966/makeup/lips/lip-color/lip-gloss/new-shades

Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $28,

https://shopstyle.it/l/3liB

Clarins Rouge Eclat Lipsticks, $40.

https://www.clarins.com.au/rouge-prodige/C050302011.html

Lanolips 101 Ointment, $18.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/lanolips/lanolips-101-ointment.html

Kiehl's Crème de Corps, $44.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kiehls/kiehl-s-creme-de-corps-250ml.html

Kate’s Spendy: SK-II Skin Signature 3D Redefining Mask - 6 Maks, $200.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/sk-ii/sk-ii-skin-signature-3d-redefining-mask-6-pieces.html

Kate’s Savey: Dr. Bronner's Liquid Castile Soap, $12.95.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3liR

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.You can find all the products mentioned in this episode here;

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Kate Morris 

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Target. 

