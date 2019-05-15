Kate Morris' Savey Product That Has Over 10 Uses

The Adore Beauty warehouse is every beauty fanatic's dream and Kate Morris is the brain behind it all.
In this episode Leigh forces Kate to nominate her favourite beauty products and shares which foundation she uses for which occasion (yes, she has a foundation wardrobe).
Plus, she shares she's figured out the best products to use for a flawless nude lip and in our Spendy Savey segment she reveals the affordable product which has 101 uses... Almost.
All the products mentioned in this episode are listed below
Aspect Purastat 5 Cleanser, $60.50.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-purastat-5-cleanser.html
Clinique Take The Day Of Cleansing Balm, $55.
Aspect Fruit Enzyme Mask, $59.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-fruit-enzyme-mask.html
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $192.60.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-serum.html
Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Sunscreen, $45.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/all/products/supreme-screen-spf-50-hydrating-facial-sunscreen
Medik8 R-Retinoate Youth Activating Cream, $298.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/medik8/medik8-r-retinoate-youth-activating-cream-50ml.html
Cosmedix Emulsion Intense Hydrator, $118.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/cosmedix/cosmedix-emulsion-intense-hydrator.html
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.
MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Foundation, $67.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/make-up-for-ever/make-up-for-ever-ultra-hd-foundation.html
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, $60.
Clarins Instant Light Brush-On Perfector, $44.
https://www.clarins.com.au/instant-light-brush-on-perfector/C050105005.html
Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Shocking, $57.
Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss in Petal, $47.
https://www.bobbibrown.com.au/product/2342/18966/makeup/lips/lip-color/lip-gloss/new-shades
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $28,
Clarins Rouge Eclat Lipsticks, $40.
https://www.clarins.com.au/rouge-prodige/C050302011.html
Lanolips 101 Ointment, $18.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/lanolips/lanolips-101-ointment.html
Kiehl's Crème de Corps, $44.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kiehls/kiehl-s-creme-de-corps-250ml.html
Kate’s Spendy: SK-II Skin Signature 3D Redefining Mask - 6 Maks, $200.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/sk-ii/sk-ii-skin-signature-3d-redefining-mask-6-pieces.html
Kate’s Savey: Dr. Bronner's Liquid Castile Soap, $12.95.
All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.
CREDITS:
Host: Leigh Campbell
With thanks to Kate Morris
Producer: Rachael Hart
