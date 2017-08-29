8. The Food Diaries

year one

29 Aug 2017 · 62 minutes

8. The Food Diaries
Back
play Episode

You might be a MasterChef in the kitchen, cooking up the latest in kale, pork belly or truffles but your baby won’t care. They're all about mush. Tasteless and nutritional mush. 

This episode is all about starting solids. How can you recognise allergies? What's the best fix for fussy eaters? How can you introduce different flavours, and when? Is there a trick to getting less food on the floor, and more in their gob? And if you're thinking you should just let them eat nude and hose them down after, you're not alone.

Show Notes

Episode Guests:  Dr. Daniel Golshevsky aka Dr. Golly &  Philip's Brand ambassador, Jess Beaton  

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Year One is made possible by Philips Avent Baby Products.

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five-star review!

More Episodes

12. Light The Candles. You Made It

48 minutes  ·  26 Sep 2017

11. The Work Question

64 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2017

10. Everyone's An Expert

38 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2017

9. Remember You?

71 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2017

8. The Food Diaries

62 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2017

7. Don't Drop The Baby

75 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2017

6. The Milestone Race

59 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2017

5. Get Out Of The House!

32 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2017

4. When Bedtime Goes Bad

47 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2017

3. Getting Sleep Sorted

53 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

2. The Battle Of The Boob

58 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

1. The Fog

65 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???