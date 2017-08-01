4. When Bedtime Goes Bad

Your baby isn't sleeping, neither are you, your partner or your neighbours. You're at your wits' end and the time has come to get help. This episode is all about how much sleep is "normal", when to know if you need help with sleep, who to ask, and what happens with in-home help. We'll chat to a mum who went to sleep school and we bring on the The Sleep Whisperer, Elizabeth Sloane to tell us how to get the whole family back to counting sheep.

Show Notes

Episode Guests: Elizabeth Sloane & Tegan Gilchrist

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

