4. When Bedtime Goes Bad

year one

01 Aug 2017 · 47 minutes

4. When Bedtime Goes Bad
Back
play Episode

Your baby isn't sleeping, neither are you, your partner or your neighbours. You're at your wits' end and the time has come to get help. This episode is all about how much sleep is "normal", when to know if you need help with sleep, who to ask, and what happens with in-home help. We'll chat to a mum who went to sleep school and we bring on the The Sleep Whisperer, Elizabeth Sloane to tell us how to get the whole family back to counting sheep.

 
Show Notes

Episode Guests:  Elizabeth Sloane & Tegan Gilchrist

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Year One is made possible by Philips Avent Baby Products.

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five-star review!

More Episodes

12. Light The Candles. You Made It

48 minutes  ·  26 Sep 2017

11. The Work Question

64 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2017

10. Everyone's An Expert

38 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2017

9. Remember You?

71 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2017

8. The Food Diaries

62 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2017

7. Don't Drop The Baby

75 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2017

6. The Milestone Race

59 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2017

5. Get Out Of The House!

32 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2017

4. When Bedtime Goes Bad

47 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2017

3. Getting Sleep Sorted

53 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

2. The Battle Of The Boob

58 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

1. The Fog

65 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???