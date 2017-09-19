11. The Work Question

year one

19 Sep 2017 · 64 minutes

11. The Work Question
Grab the baby wipes and get ready to scrub the spit off your shirt. This episode is all about going back to work. PAID work, we mean. What happens if you're on maternity leave and you want to go back to work early? What if you NEVER want to go back? Is there something in between? Plus, if you haven’t got child care organised, is it too late? Will you have to take your baby to work and keep it in a basket under your desk?

Show Notes

Episode Guests: Liz Short & Lisa Corigliano of Goodwood Community Center Adelaide

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

