Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

true crime conversations

28 Aug 2019 · 30 minutes

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home
UPDATE:  Since recording this episode, murderer and serial paedophile, Michael Guider, the man responsible for Samantha's death, has been released from jail.

When Tess Knight got home on a winter’s night in August of 1986 her nine-year-old daughter Samantha was nowhere to be found. 

It wasn’t until 14 years later in February 2001 that a man named Michael Guider pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the young Bondi school girl.

Guider, who was serving a sentence at the time for 60 child sex offences, told law enforcement that he had abducted and assaulted Samantha and in the process accidentally killed her.

Her body has never been found.

Journalist Mark Morri was a reporter at the time of Samantha’s disappearance, and developed a close relationship with the young girl’s mother, Tess. He joins Jessie for this episode to take us through the case, and the emotional toll it has taken on a mother who has never been able to know what happened to her daughter.

Michael Guider has almost served his full sentence for the charges laid against him, and unless a judge intervenes, he could walk free in the coming days and weeks.

CREDITS

GUEST: Mark Morri https://bit.ly/2ZyrPWY 

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

Samantha Knight: Never Forgotten 60 Minutes Nine Network

Tess Knight speaking to reporters appealing for Guider to remain behind bars The Australian June 4th 2019 https://bit.ly/30GLPnD 

Samantha Knight: A New Twist A Current Affair Nine Network https://bit.ly/2NCQOlQ 

When The Spider Bites Sydney Morning Herald August 2002 https://bit.ly/2HuC7gq 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]   

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

