A Killer Cop: Roger Rogerson Was More Than A Murderer

07 Aug 2019 · 58 minutes

A Killer Cop: Roger Rogerson Was More Than A Murderer
Roger Rogerson is one of the only Australian killers with a badge. A fraudster, drug dealer, and killer, he was finally stopped in a murder plot now known as one of the most recorded murder cases in Australian history. How did a celebrated detective not check where CCTV cameras were before murdering Jamie Gao? Why did those who stood in his way start to “disappear”?

Duncan McNab is a former police person turned author and journalist who quite literally wrote the book on Roger Rogerson. He joins Jessie for this episode to take us through the life and crimes of Rogerson, and why McNab believes Rogerson to be a truly evil man.

You can buy Duncan McNab’s book Roger Rogerson; From Decorated Policeman to Convicted Criminal at all good bookstores and online.

CREDITS

GUEST: Duncan McNab

HOST: Jessie Stephens

SENIOR PRODUCER/EDITOR: Elise Cooper

Research

Roger Rogerson; From Decorated Policeman To Convicted Criminal by Duncan McNab

NSW Police Force Press Conference

Channel 10 Eyewitness News

Police escort Roger Rogerson from Sydney home https://bit.ly/2yFhzgE

2011 The Life and Times of Roger Rogerson: Beyond Blue Murder

60 Minutes Australia: Bad Cop Good Cop

1986 National Channel 9 News

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

