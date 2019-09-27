Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

Qandeel Baloch was dubbed Pakistan’s answer to Kim Kardashian but her story is very different. Her older brother murdered her for bringing dishonour to her family.
Journalist and author Sanam Maher pieced together Qandeel’s life from her birth in rural Pakistan to her incarnation as a social media sensation; and she documents the public response to Qandeel’s shocking death, for her book, A Woman Like Her.
In her research she spoke to Qandeel’s parents, family, friends and work colleagues.
Sanam takes us through Qandeel’s life, her rise to fame, and the impact her murder had on Pakistan and the global community more broadly.
Guest: Sanam Maher, author of A Woman Like Her, The Short Life of Qandeel Baloch
Host: Jessie Stephens
Producer and editor: Elise Cooper
