BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

It was May 20, 2005, when a retiree named Jerry Jackson cast his fishing line from a bridge over the Grand Marais Canal, located on the fringe of Jennings, Louisiana.

The temperature was rising when Jackson noticed something below him, floating in the canal. Jackson had discovered the body of a 28-year-old woman named Loretta Lynn Lewis Chaisson. She would be the first of what would come to be known as the Jeff Davis eight.

In this bonus episode of True Crime Conversations Jessie talks to the executive producer of Murder In The Bayou; the 5 part docu-drama looking into the unsolved murders of eight women in and around the town of Jennings in Louisiana, USA.

Portions of this bonus episode may be a little hard to understand due to audio quality and so we have made the episode transcript available here https://bit.ly/34R3Wsy .

You can watch Murder In The Bayou on Stan in Australia and via Showcase in other regions.

GUEST: Matthew Galkin

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

Murder In The Bayou TV Docu-drama available on Stan https://www.stan.com.au/watch/murder-in-the-bayou

Murder In The Bayou book Ethan Brown https://bit.ly/34MNDwV

'Murder in the Bayou’: A docuseries about eight unsolved murders aims to expose police corruption Deanna Paul for the Washington Post https://wapo.st/34YahCX

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts