Four Children, Three Murders: Kathleen Folbigg’s Story

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kathleen Folbigg is thought to be one of the most infamous serial killing women in Australia. She was found guilty of the murder of her three infant children, Patrick aged eight months, Sarah aged 10 months and Laura aged 19 months, between 1989 and 1999. She was also convicted of the manslaughter of her first child Caleb in 1989.

The main evidence used against Kathleen were her personal diary entries, however there was very little physical forensic evidence to support the prosecution's case against her.

Dr Xanthe Mallett is a trained forensic scientist and criminologist who has met Kathleen, and covered her case for her book Mothers Who Murder: And Infamous Miscarriages of Justice. Xanthe joins this episode to explore Kathleen’s upbringing, the death of her children, and the court cases and inquiry that followed.

CREDITS
Guest: Dr Xanthe Mallett https://bit.ly/motherswhomurder 

Host: Jessie Stephens
Producer: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

LINKS

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/tcc-group 

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

