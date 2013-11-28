Search

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 39 minutes

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre
Back
play Episode

Jim Jones was a charismatic pastor, preaching of salvation and a bountiful life for all those who followed him. He also was the man responsible for one of the largest incidences of loss of human life in modern American history.

Author and podcaster Jo Thornely has researched Jim Jones and his cult of followers for her book Zealot. She joins us for this episode to explain Jones’ psychology, the power of his charisma, and the terrible chain of events that lead to the deaths of more than 900 people.

This episode contains discussion of suicide. Please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 if the contents of this episode raises any issues for you.

CREDITS  

Guest: Jo Thornely, author of ‘Zealot’
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

More Episodes

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

39 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two

46 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part One

39 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

"Born With The Devil In Me": America's First Serial Killer

33 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

The Mystery Of Beenham Valley Road

30 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

The Untold Story Of The Bali Nine

63 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

32 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

40 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

45 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

41 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

37 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

45 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

41 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

The Claremont Serial Killer

46 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

52 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout