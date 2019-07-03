Angel of Death: The Curse Of Dulcie Markham

true crime conversations

03 Jul 2019 · 38 minutes

Angel of Death: The Curse Of Dulcie Markham
Dulcie Markham, better known as The Angel Of Death, has been called Australia’s most beautiful bad woman. A key figure in the underworld gangs of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, Dulcie used her Hollywood good looks, rosy pink lips and whip smart mind to manipulate the most evil of mobsters. Author and historian Leigh Straw joins Jessie for this episode where she takes us through the life of Dulcie; how the 15-year-old started out in sex work in 1920s Wooloomooloo, rose to become one of the most influential female crime figures in Australia’s history only to wind up disappearing into suburban obscurity in her old age.

