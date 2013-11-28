Search

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two
In the second episode of our two part series on the life and crimes of serial killers David and Catherine Birnie, we examine the crimes the pair carried out.

Journalist and author Andrew Byrne explores further the motivations and machinations of the Birnie’s utterly maniacal and evil crimes.

As Andrew is still working on his book he asks that if you or anyone you know has any information on the Birnies to contact him via his LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewkbyrne/ 

CREDITS

Guest: Andrew Bryne
Host: Jessie Stephens
Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected]

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

