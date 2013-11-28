Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

News
This episode of True Crime Conversations is part of our 2019/2020 Holiday series. We've handpicked episodes from throughout the year that we though deserved another listen.

In 2014 Simon Gittany was found guilty of throwing his 30 year old fiancé Lisa Harnum from the balcony of their shared 15th floor apartment.

Simon maintained his innocence, saying that Lisa climbed over the railing of the balcony and fell to her death. 

Amy Dale was a court reporter at the time of this case and has subsequently written a book titled The Fall about Lisa’s murder.

Jessie Stephens sits down with Amy to take us through the case, from the infamous CCTV footage of Simon in the apartment building lift moments after Lisa was killed, the images of Simon dragging Lisa back into their apartment, the couples abusive relationship, and Simon’s insistence of his innocence. 

This episode contains discussions of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing an abusive relationship please seek help via Lifeline and the Domestic Violence Alert portal on their website. https://www.dvalert.org.au/ 

The Lisa Harnum foundation is a resource giving a voice to women experiencing domestic violence. You can visit them at their website https://www.lisahf.org.au/

Join our Facebook group True Crime Conversations here https://bit.ly/2xrjAMZ 

CREDITS

GUEST: Amy Dale

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH
The Fall by Amy Dale https://bit.ly/2ksg6GZ 

Court Documents; R v Gittany, Trial by judge alone https://bit.ly/2ktnkuk 

Joan Harnum Exclusive Interview A Current Affair Nine Network https://bit.ly/2lD5KnI 

Ex Detectives Speak About Simon Gittany’s Explosive Temper Sunrise 7 Network https://bit.ly/2lUwgJr

Simon Gittany’s Secret Life, Sunday Night 7 Network https://yhoo.it/2lEPaDZ 

Simon Gittany Found Guilty Of Murdering Fianceé Lisa Harnum 10 Eyewitness News Channel 10 https://bit.ly/2ksg2ad 

Simon Gittany Loses Appeal 7 News Sydney Channel 7 https://bit.ly/2lwUIka 

Balcony Killer Simon Gittany Loses Appeal Against Conviction For Murdering Lisa HarnumThe Daily Telegraph, Amy Dale

Simon Gittany’s Violent Past Revealed  ABC NEWS

Joan Harnum Hopes Daughter’s Case Will Be A “Powerful Wake-Up Call” ABC NEWS  https://bit.ly/2lxdt72 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at truecrime@mamamia.com.au   

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows herehttps://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

