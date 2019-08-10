Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

tiddas 4 tiddas

2 days ago · 2 minutes

Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back
Back
play Episode

Marlee is back with more candid conversations with our Indigenous sisters.  And on Sunday January 26th we're kicking it off with a discussion about what Australia Day means to young Indigenous Australians.

Then each week Marlee will be joined by more inspiring Indigenous women including Shahni Wellington, Celeste Carnegie and Tanya Hosch.

Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss an episode and we'll see you on January 26th.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here... https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

Support the show.

More Episodes

Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

2 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

25 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2019

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

45 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2019

Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

32 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2019

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

34 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2019

Leah Purcell Faced Racism From Both Sides

39 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2019

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

45 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2019

Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

3 minutes  ·  03 Jul 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???