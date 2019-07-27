Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

When Tara June Winch was 23 she'd already published her first novel, Swallow The Air. Not only did that book launch her writing career it became an English text for school syllabuses all over the country that's still used to this day.

Tara has won a David Unaipon Award and a Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for her writing which depicts the incredible influence of the land. Her latest novel The Yield was released earlier this year and it's an ode to the Wiradjuri language.

Tara now lives in France with her 13-year-old daughter Lila and her husband and in this conversation with Marlee Silva, she reflects on how travel plays an important role in her life as well as how it's influenced her writing.

Here’s Tara June Winch...

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

With thanks to Tara June Winch

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Amelia Navascues

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here.

You can purchase Tara’s latest book “The Yield” from any good book store or online: https://www.penguin.com.au/books/yield-the-9780143785750

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keeley Silva.

Thanks to our sponsors at Belong.

Support the show.