Tanya Hosch Is Fighting For A More Inclusive AFL

The sporting world is a holy place in Australian culture. Aussies are passionate about their sport.

Although Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been highly successful in various sports throughout history, there’s still work to be done on inclusion and diversity in many codes.

Thankfully the AFL has a strong and resilient Torres Strait Islander woman who has dedicated her life to increasing opportunities and bettering the experiences of Indigenous people and women.

Her name is Tanya Hosch, and she’s driving change to build a stronger, more welcoming sporting community as the General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy at the AFL.

If this podcast has raised any issues for you or someone you know, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for support.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Shahni Wellington

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

CONTACT US:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Support the show.