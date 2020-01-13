Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

tiddas 4 tiddas

17 hours ago · 33 minutes

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us
play Episode

Today is January 26th and if you've ever wondered why this day causes so much controversy, or how it can affect Indigenous Australians, you need to hear this interview. 

Kamilaroi and Dunghutti woman, Marlee Silva, is back for Season 2 and in this episode, she's joined by her sister Keely, co-founder of Tiddas 4 Tiddas. 

Marlee and Keely have always felt differently about January 26. It’s the most polarising part of their relationship. Today they discuss what the day means to them, why they have handled it differently each year and what they want to see for the day in the future.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Keely Silva

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

