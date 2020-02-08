Hannah Brontë Is Changing The Way People See Indigenous Art


When you think about Aboriginal art, what comes to mind? A dot painting or an ancient image engraved on a rock?

Art in all its forms is forever evolving, growing and changing, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art isn’t exempt from this. 

In this episode, we meet Hannah Brontë.

Hannah is a Wakka Wakka Yaegel woman born and raised in Brisbane. She’s an artist and she describes herself as a “bridge between worlds”, exploring female empowerment through photography, performance, live installations and DJing.

Most importantly, Hannah seeks to make space for Indigenous women and girls. She wants their voices heard and their presence felt.

CREDITS: 

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Hannah Brontë 

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

GET IN TOUCH:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/?hl=en 

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



