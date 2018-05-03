You've Never Heard A Birth Story Like This

You might’ve heard this week about the woman who delivered her own baby in a hotel room with nothing but YouTube videos. We get the low-down on what it was like first-hand.

And teaching your kids about sex is a well-documented part of parenthood. But talking to them about body odour, not so much. Is there a ‘right’ way to tell your tween it’s about time they start wearing deodorant?

Plus, has your child ever threatened to run away? Did they make it to Bali

Tia describes her own labour on Twitter

The woman who gave birth alone in a hotel, with nothing but YouTube videos

