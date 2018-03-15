You Can't Buy Love With A Pricey Cot

15 Mar 2018 · 22 minutes

You Can't Buy Love With A Pricey Cot
There comes a time in every child's life when they wander into a plastic surgeon and ask for their ears to be pinned back. Right? Plus, Andrew Daddo opts for a pre-loved cane cot over the $1500 contraption celebs are waxing lyrical about. And we tackle an awkward listener question about a two-and-a-half year old getting a little too close to the furniture.

Ashton Kutcher raves about his $1500 cot. 

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With special thanks to Dr. Fiona Martin, of Sydney Child's Psychology Centre. 

Come yell at us on the pod phone about all the things we got wrong. Or share your nails and fails! 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

