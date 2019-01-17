Yelling Is The New Spanking

The mental load is something parents everywhere have to deal with. From worrying about whether you put the right cheese on the kids pizza so little Johnny will actually eat something to making sure your partner makes that super important meeting. The mental load can make you feel like you’ve run a marathon before breakfast. If that sounds like you, Holly and Andrew discuss all the little things we need to stop stressing about!

Plus Dr Justin Coulson helps a podcast listener who’s worried she's yelling at her kids too much. He talked about the best way to deal with conflict without raising your voice.

And we take a peek inside Nicole and Keith Urban's home where they’re nailing the screen time problem with their kids.

