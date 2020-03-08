Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids

this glorious mess

a day ago · 21 minutes

Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids
Back
play Episode

It's something that parents say never goes away, worrying about your children. And today Leigh and Tegan chat about the extent that their parental worry can affect them. 

Plus we chat to clinical psychologist, Renee Mill, to give us some tools to manage anxiety and any unnecessary worry.  

And in our WTF moment of the week, Tegan has well and truly entered the terrible twos x2.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Renee Mill

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Priceline

More Episodes

Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids

21 minutes  ·  a day ago

Big Kids: When It's Time To Hand Your Kids The Bug Spray

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: Poop Glorious Poop

22 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Big Kids: How To Raise A Good Man

24 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun

21 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

20 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Little Kids: What Happens If Your Relationship Breaks Down?

22 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Sorry, Kids, You're Off To Grandma's Again.

21 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

21 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Big Kids: The Politics Of A Birthday Party

25 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Little Kids: How To Choose The Right Daycare For Your Child

21 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Grandad Falls Asleep When He Watches The Kids

29 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Little Kids: So You've Got A Fussy Eater

22 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

30 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

23 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020

31 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Little Kids: The Baby 'Stuff' You'll Actually Use

22 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Your Starting High School Survival Guide

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

17 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

49 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???