Working Mums Are Making Kids Obese... Apparently

According to a UK study, working Mums are the reason kids are obese. Holly and Andrew chat to dietician Susie Burrell to find out if there's any proof supporting this.

Plus, even in 2019 there are still some people who feel uncomfortable about men working in childcare. Childcare worker, Nick Stephens shares the type of judgment he's received, just for wanting to work with children.

And we've all left something at an airport before, but a mother on a flight from Saudi Arabia forgot something a little more valuable than a phone charger.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Nick Stephens and Susie Burrell.

You can keep up to date with Susie through her website: http://www.susieburrell.com.au/



Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts