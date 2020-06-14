Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

Motherhood has a way of making you start to question who you are, what you’re doing and whether what you’re going through is even normal.

Leigh and Tegan chat to Courtney Thorpe, a mum of a 10-month-old, a stepmum and also a former Miss World, about how having a baby can affect the way you see yourself as a person and even how something as simple as dressing “mum appropriate” can have a big impact on your identity.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF is a bit of a funky one… literally. It includes the words ear and stink. You’re welcome.

