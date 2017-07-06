When You're Going Round the Twist

this glorious mess

06 Jul 2017 · 31 minutes

When You're Going Round the Twist
What were the three most beautiful things that happened to you today? And what was the stinker? This is the discussion every family should be having around the dinner table if you want to be more like power-couple Susan Carland and Waleed Aly. Plus, there's a new fashion craze inspired by parents and it's blowing mum jeans out of the water. And have you ever... ever felt like this? Andrew shares his career highlight: playing a Scottish ghost on the best Aussie kids show to ever grace our screens - Round the Twist. 

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Susan Carland 

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

