When You're Going Round the Twist

What were the three most beautiful things that happened to you today? And what was the stinker? This is the discussion every family should be having around the dinner table if you want to be more like power-couple Susan Carland and Waleed Aly. Plus, there's a new fashion craze inspired by parents and it's blowing mum jeans out of the water. And have you ever... ever felt like this? Andrew shares his career highlight: playing a Scottish ghost on the best Aussie kids show to ever grace our screens - Round the Twist.

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Susan Carland

You can buy any books mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email [email protected]

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.