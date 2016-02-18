When Daddy Goes to Prison.

How do you tell your child that you’re going to prison? It's a conversation that one dad knows all too well. Also, how do you deal with a broken-hearted teenager, and can we call sticking a few lollies on a top of a cake “baking”?

Show Notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With thanks to Scott Williams.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Read more about the kids who start Kindy early.

Check out Laurie Hollman's article on teenage heartbreak here.

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts or visit us on Facebook.

This podcast was produced by Monique Bowley and technical producer, Elissa Ratliff

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.