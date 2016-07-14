What's Your Parenting Mantra?

14 Jul 2016 · 25 minutes

What's Your Parenting Mantra?
Sometimes when things go to sh*t you need a motto, a mantra, a chant to get you through the day. We've crowdsourced the best words to stick on the fridge and remember in times of need. Plus, the future of kids swallowing odd stuff just got a bit brighter. And how many times can you ask a school mum to help you out before they pull out the ol' "sorry, got a dentist appointment" line? Holly finds out.

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Jacqui Porter.

This show was brought to you by Australian Dairy, it's Legendairy.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too, are a Gloriously Messy parent.

