What happens when you leave your kids for Reality TV?

Jules Allen left her three kids for five and a half months to compete on Masterchef. When she got home, one was expelled from high school and one had withdrawn completely. She says she didn't think about the damage it would do. But that's often the case with these shows; no one does.

Plus, are you spending thousands on a baptism? You're not doing it right. Daddo is baffled by the Kyly Clarke's enormous, lavish, social-media pinned event. And in a world of "authentic" social media from celebrities, why don't we ever see the nannies?

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our special guest Jules Allen.



This show was brought to you by Singapore Tourism



Tell us your story via email [email protected]

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too are a Gloriously Messy parent.