Want To Not Hate Each Other After Kids? There's A Trick To It

Let's be honest. Your relationship changes when you have kids. But can the rules of one famous Aussie singer limit the collateral damage? Andrew Daddo (married for 24 years!) thinks maybe yes,

Plus, we help answer a dilemma from a listener who's having a LOT of trouble with her in-laws.

And, Is your child anxious about starting school or being back at school? We talk to a no-nonsense psychologist about exactly what YOU can do to help them.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Purchase Andrew Daddo's book First Day here;

https://www.booktopia.com.au/first-day-andrew-daddo/prod9780733332715.html

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne & Rachael Hart

With special thanks to Clinical Psychologist Renee Mill.

You can purchase Renee's book Parenting Without Anger here;

https://www.booktopia.com.au/parenting-without-anger-renee-mill/prod9781925183948.html

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts