Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

this glorious mess

11 hours ago · 27 minutes

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination
There’s a lot of talk around vaccination in this COVID era. But how much of it is worth listening to?

Leigh and Tegan chat to general paediatrician and staff specialist at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Dr Ketaki Sharma about why your baby needs to be immunised and when, and also where the anti-vaxx myths come from. 

Plus, Leigh’s WTF moment is more of a pep-talk than a rant. Alexander had his first birthday party and she resisted the urge to have a big bash. So her PSA is don’t succumb to the "insta party pressure"! 

LINKS

“Talking About Immunisation”

www.talkingaboutimmunisation.org.au

“National Centre For Immunisation Research And Surveillance” 

ncirs.org.au

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Dr. Ketaki Sharma

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

