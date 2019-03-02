TRAVEL BONUS: The Woman Who Gave Birth In A Hotel Room

Travelling with kids at any age can be tough but how is it different once puberty has hit?

Teenagers can be moody, they crave independence and they’d usually rather spend time with their friends than their mum and dad. So what happens when you take those hormones and the need for personal space on a family trip? Andrew has three teens and some great advice.



And what are the politics of using your phone on a family holiday? Do you ban screens altogether? And how do you deal with the fact that your kids just want to know the restaurant's wifi password when you want them to soak in the culture?

Plus an incredible interview with a mum who gave birth all alone in her hotel room.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne , Rachael Hart & Amelia Navascues

With special thanks to Tia Freeman

