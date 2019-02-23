TRAVEL BONUS: A Comedian Walks Onto A Long-haul Flight

this glorious mess

23 Feb 2019 · 24 minutes

TRAVEL BONUS: A Comedian Walks Onto A Long-haul Flight
Back
play Episode

Are you planning a family holiday? Or maybe you're worried about taking your kids on a plane for the first time? Well, Andrew and Holly are here to help.

In this episode, they talk to comedian Urzila Carlson about her most recent trip overseas. Urzila and her wife took their two young kids on a long haul flight to South Africa and she shares how she kept them entertained the whole time. She also gives advice on the best places to visit in her home country when you're travelling with your family.

Plus we discuss how your view of a hotel room changes when you're travelling with your kids. Bye bye romance.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne & Rachael Hart

With special thanks to comedian Urzila Carlson

You can watch Urzila on Netflix's Comedians of the world here;
https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81008236

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode of This Glorious Mess - Travel is brought to you by the Emirates Department of Family Travel - You can find out more here; https://www.emirates.com/au/deptfamilytravel

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???