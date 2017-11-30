'Tis the Season to be Stingy

Want to know how to throw a tasty Christmas dinner for just $50? Of course you do, there's a pav involved. Today's guest is the frugal mum of our dreams, and she has some brilliant advice for surviving the festive season with your savings intact.

Do Aussie kids need a kick up the bum to leave home? While one UK mum put her foot down and refused to let her stepdaughter move in, we're still washing 25-year-old's socks.

And Holly and Andrew debate a parenting dilemma - when it comes to the school talent show, is it ever okay to leave after your kid performs, or do you have to sit through the whole thing?

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Jody Allen. You can buy her book The $50 Weekly Shop at apple.co/mamamia.

Today's show was brought to you by Officeworks' free school list service

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email [email protected]

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.