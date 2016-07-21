The Tree Change Dream

A tree-change sounds idyllic but is it all it’s cracked up to be? Former Home and Away actress Christie Hayes did it and wants everyone to move to the hills with her. Maternity leave is all well and good - but what about when people start taking pet-ernity leave for their pets? Andrew Daddo's published a new book that has mums knocking down his door. Plus, that time when your four year old sees dead people.

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Christie Hayes.

Daddo's new book is One Step, published by Penguin

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

