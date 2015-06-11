The Straight Parents Guide To Raising Non-Homophobes

this glorious mess

11 Jun 2015 · 35 minutes

How can you raise your kid to not be a bigot? Why the new pictures of the Royal Baby are pissing Holly off. And you think you can write a children's book? Andrew Daddo has tips to get it from idea to reality.

Show notes

Thanks to campaigner Jacqui Tomlins. Find out more at her blog, here.\

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright And Andrew Daddo 

Please subscribe on itunes and join the mess family. And don't forget to leave a review....with gold stars. We've been good. Promise.

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

Contact the hosts on [email protected]

