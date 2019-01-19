The Nail and Fail Special

On This Glorious Mess we have a segment called Nailed and Failed, where Holly and Andrew look back at their week in parenting and pick a 'nail' or 'fail' moment that exemplifies the week. Every week during Nailed and Failed podcast listeners write in to share their own parenting nails and fails, which Andrew and Holly share on the show. We get loads of listener nails and fails, and find ourselves entering the new year with small stack leftover from 2018. On this special episode of the podcast, Andrew and Holly rattle through a brilliant set of nails and fails that never made it onto the show last year.

