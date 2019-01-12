The Listener Dilemma Special #2

On this bonus episode of the podcast, Andrew and Holly continue sorting through the the pile of leftover listener dilemmas they could never get to from last year.

There's a mum who's at a loss for how to get her child to sit down and do their homework; a young boy who's selling gear from around the house in the playground and ripping off his friends; and a debate over whether kindergarten aged kids should be learning about numbers through comparing each others weight.

